JUST IN: Matabeleland North records highest number of Covid-19 cases

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE country recorded no Covid-19 deaths yesterday and 19 positive cases, with Matabeleland North province recording 10 cases, the highest in the country.

Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West each recorded one new case while five were recorded in Harare, bringing the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 38 554.

There were 10 new recoveries and the national recovery rate now stands at 94,2 percent. Active cases went up to 654 from 645 the previous day.

“As at 11 May 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 38 554 confirmed cases including 36318 recoveries and 1 582 deaths,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in its daily update.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 8309 people receiving their first dose yesterday taking the total number of people who have received their first dose to 579 769.

Those who received the second dose were 9 761 bringing the total number to 213 542 as at 4PM yesterday.

The Ministry said as of yesterday, there were 13 hospitalised Covid-19 patients. – @SeehYvonne