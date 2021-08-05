JUST IN: Matabeleland South needs more isolation centres

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

MATABELELAND South Province is in need of more isolation space as it has to handle a high number of deportees in addition to Covid-19 cases that are recorded locally.

In an interview Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said there was also need for the province to be capacitated to handle critical patients. She said critical cases were being referred to Bulawayo.

Dr Chikodzore said the province has 12 isolation points.

“The space for isolation for Covid-19 patients is limited within the province. With the rapidly increasing number of cases of Covid-19 and the high numbers of deportees that pass through the province this has brought much strain on the province. However, in order to manage the situation, there are case management guidelines that are followed where stable Covid-19 patients can be allowed to isolate at home and be monitored by health care workers from home.

“It’s only moderate affected patients that may need support with for example oxygen or those with other comorbidities who may need admission. Whilst the number of deaths have increased due to Covid the numbers have not been too high to overwhelm the mortuary capacity. This has been helped by guidelines for quick burials as well. The province has a total of 12 isolation centres. Each district and mission hospital has an isolation point. In Gwanda we also have Phakama Clinic which has an isolation point and NSSA building in Beitbridge,” she said.

Dr Chikodzore said the isolation centres needed vital monitoring machines in order to have the capacity to handle Covid-19 critical patients.

“We are not equipped to handle severe cases as we don’t have necessary equipment. We need vital monitoring machines which will enable us to monitor patients with as much reduced contact as possible.

“This machinery will help us to check on the vitals of patients such as pulse, temperatures and blood pressure. We also need to set up high dependence units at our isolation centres. At the moment our isolation facilities are able to cater for mild to moderate patients,” she said.

Matabeleland South Province received $76 million for renovation and sprucing up isolation and quarantine centres.

The provinces houses two major entry points; Plumtree and Beitbridge Border Posts which has seen the province receive high numbers of deportees that are returning home from neighbouring countries.

In a report on Covid-19 projects for the year Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said three isolation centres; Gwanda Provincial Hospital, Beitbridge District Hospital and Plumtree District Hospital, were being renovated.

Mr Ncube said the scope of works being done in the isolation centres included installation of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilation systems, installation of medical gases and bulk gas storage, creation of donning and doffing areas for ICU.

