JUST IN: Mberengwa South MP Alum Mpofu dies

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Mberengwa South legislator, Cde Alum Mpofu has died.

Cde Mpofu who reportedly had a long history of kidney problems, collapsed at his home in Masvingo yesterday and was pronounced dead on admission to a local hospital.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial spokesperson, Cde Cornelius Mpereri confirmed the MP’s death.

“I have leant with shock the untimely death of Hon Mpofu. I am told he collapsed while at his home and died upon admission at hospital. We have lost a loyal cadre as a province; we have lost someone who was very dedicated to his work and we say may his soul rest in peace,” said Cde Mpereri.

“I am told he had kidney problems and he collapsed at his home in Masvingo and died on Sunday. We are yet to ascertain the cause of death but as of now that is what we know.”

Cde Mpereri said Cde Mpofu’s death was not only a loss to the party but to the nation as a whole.

“In Hon Mpofu, not only the Mberengwa people have lost a representative but the party as a whole and the country at large, has lost a very dedicated cadre who is not easy to replace,” he said

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.