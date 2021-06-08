JUST IN: Meteorological Services Department issues winter warning

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) on Tuesday warned members of the public that the prevailing cold weather conditions can exacerbate respiratory illnesses including Covid-19 and common flues.

It also warned farmers to be weather conscious as cold weather conditions could affect their livestock and plants.

The country has been recording low temperatures as the winter season sets in.

In a statement, MSD said the vulnerable should ensure that they keep warm during the cold weather.

“Cold conditions may affect the health of all persons, however persons of an ill disposition, the elderly, young children tend to be more vulnerable. Respiratory-related ailments such as asthma, hay-fever, colds and flu tend to be common during winter,” said MSD.

“For expert advice on preventative and redemptive measures for respiratory-related ailments, please consult your local health practitioner. Poultry producers should note that broilers are sensitive to temperature variations and therefore need to be checked regularly and adjustment made. Covid-19 is still a potential threat, stay safe, mask-up, get vaccinated.”

MSD said some areas such as Matopos in Matabeleland South should experience frost in the morning while clear skies will be experienced in other areas.

“Clear skies are expected in most areas although parts of Masvingo, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland East should experience brief cloudy periods. It will be cold in the morning with slight ground frost in frost prone areas (Chivhu, Gweru, Henderson, Marondera and Matopos), becoming much warmer than of late by the afternoon,” read the statement.

Tomorrow, Bulawayo will have a minimum of nine Degrees and a maximum of 23 Degrees, in Harare six Degrees and 23 Degrees.

On Thursday, sunny and mild conditions will dominate much of the country, though cold in the morning. There will be slight to moderate ground frost in areas such as Chivhu, Gweru, Henderson, Marondera, Matopos, Mukandi and Nyanga.