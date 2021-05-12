JUST IN: Mine worker killed during gambling

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THREE mine workers allegedly beat up their colleague to death during a gambling dispute.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred at Vulture Mine in Collen Bawn.

He said the trio reportedly assaulted Precious Siziba (23) from Filabusi on Sunday at around 4PM and he died the following day at around 6AM while admitted to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Eagle Vulture Mine in Collen Bawn area. Four miners were gambling at the mine when three of them had a misunderstanding with the now deceased Precious Siziba over payment of the money.

“The trio started assaulting Siziba who then fled from the scene. One of them threw a brick at Siziba and it hit him on the head and he fell to the ground. They caught up with Siziba and sprayed pepper spray in his eyes and hit him on the head using unknown weapons until he lost consciousness,” he said.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi said other miners who were in the area heard cries from Siziba as he was calling out for help during the attack and they rushed to help him. He said the trio fled from the scene and left Siziba lying on the ground.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi said Siziba was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was admitted but died the following morning.

He said the matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to the arrest of one suspect Marshal Sibanda who is assisting police with investigations.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the other two suspects Johnson Moyo and Shepherd Moyo to contact the police.

“We would like to urge members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. People should also desist from engaging in gambling activities as they are illegal and they have become the cause of a number of deaths and violent crimes,” he said.

