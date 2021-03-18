JUST IN: Mining firm invests US$500k in Bubi

Business Reporter

MIDLANDS-based, Chimona Mining Company, has spread its wings to Bubi District in Matabeleland North where it has acquired new gold mining rights and will be setting up a gold processing centre under a US$500 000 investment.

The investment is expected to create more job opportunities and promote formalisation of artisanal gold mining activities in Bubi, which is one of the gold rich districts in the country.

Speaking during a recent familiarisation tour of the new mine in Inyathi area, Matabeleland North proportional representation legislator, Elizabeth Masuku, called on mining communities to play their role in economic transformation.

She said Chimona was an established indigenous gold and quarry mining firm and that the gold resource in the Bubi community presents a huge opportunity for locals to participate in building the economy towards an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Masuku said Ward 12 communities, where the mine is being situated, should join hands with mining investors in their areas so as to derive maximum benefits such as employment and other downstream enterprise developments.

“It’s my greatest pleasure to grace this familiarisation meeting with Chimona Mining Company, which I am proud of because it is our own Zimbabwean mining company,” she said.

“It’s clear that the company is championing Vision 2030, which was unveiled by our President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Honourable Emmerson Mnangagwa. I foresee huge economic activity around Inyathi.

“There is a need to set up horticulture gardens here as workers around this place will need vegetables and many agro-foods, retailing, and many other economic activities.

“As the company grows, let’s also grow economically. I am well informed that the mining company has pledged to assist women and youths in mining groups around the district with mining equipment. Let’s embrace that and grow ourselves.”

The managing director of Chimona Mining Company, Mr Marufu Sithole, explained the company’s mission and strategic objectives, which he said were anchored on inclusive development. He said while his company began in the Midlands province, they were delighted to spread wings to Matabeleland.

“We are here as Chimona Mining Company to unveil ourselves to you the community around here. We have acquired mining rights and we are a company that believes in Zimbabwe’s economic agendas,” he said.

“We mine in communities and we seek to also empower the very same communities.

We will employ the local people, assist syndicates and small-scale miners that may need assistance. We drive to help the mining sector meet its US$12 billion target by 2023 and also to raise impetus towards Vision 2030.

“We want to drive this target and vision through mining communities. We want to see life through mining. I urge you all to brace up for this.”

Mr Sithole is the first vice president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, an umbrella body for all small-scale miners in the country.

The mining sector is one of the key pillars of Zimbabwe’s economy and is expected to realise up to US$12 billion milestone earnings by 2023. A number of mining investment projects are at different stages of implementation covering a diversity of key mineral exploits, which should feed into the US$12 billion milestone.

The event was also attended by Lupane East legislator, Bongani Dube, who is a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Mines and Energy, ZMF officials and community leaders.