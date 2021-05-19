JUST IN: Minister Chitando tours Blanket Mine

The minister's visit is a precursor to the official commissioning of the expansion upgrade project by President Mnangagwa on a date to be advised.

THE Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, today conducted a tour of Blanket Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province to assess the newly constructed Central Shaft expansion project.

Implemented by the parent company, Caledonia Mining Corporation, the group has poured close to US$67 million using internal cashflow initiatives into Blanket Mine’s five-year Central Shaft sinking project.

Blanket Mine is one of the shining success stories in the gold mining sector and has been improving its performance over the years spurred by enhanced efficiencies and quality management.

Last year, Blanket Mine produced 57 899 ounces, which was at the top end of the guidance range and was a new record for annual production.

The strong operating performance was supported by a rising gold price and gross profit for the year under review was $46,6 million, almost 50 percent higher than 2019.

“Once Central Shaft is commissioned, we can start to expect further increases in production: guidance for 2021 is a range of 61 000 to 67 000 oz while from 2022 onwards it is 80 000oz, 38 percent higher than in 2020,” Mr SteveCurtis has said.