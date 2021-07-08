JUST IN: Minister Moyo consoles accident victims’ families

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo inspects the wreck of a Granvia that killed four people along Bulawayo-Vic Falls road on Wednesday.

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo has sent condolences to the families of the victims of an accident that occurred on Wednesday when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and overturned about 70km along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

Three people died and 18 were injured.

Minister Moyo visited the scene of the accident this morning.

In an interview, he expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“It sad we continue to lose lives in accidents and this one happened a few days after we lost more than 20 lives when another Granvia had a head on collision with a Toyota Wish at 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road,” he said.

“My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and I also wish those admitted in hospital a speedy recovery,” he said.

The Minister urged members of the public to take heed of Government calls to stop boarding mushikashika or pirate taxis.

“For now, Intercity travel has been banned and as Government we are saying the public has to observe and comply with Covid-19 protocols and measures to safeguard lives,” he said.

Toyota Granvia and Toyota Wish vehicles are notorious for illegally transporting passengers and are a common sight on the country’s highways.

The vehicles are usually overloaded with Wish vehicles carrying up to 10 passengers while Granvia vans usually carry around 15 passengers.

Illegal transporters have been cashing in on the ban of inter-city buses under the enhanced Level Four Covid-19 control regulations and have been carrying passengers between cities.