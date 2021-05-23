JUST IN: Missing 81-year-old man found dead

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Polygamous 81-year-old from Zvishavane who had been reported missing was found dead in a bushy area in a suspected murder case.

A passerby found the body of Patrick Shoko which was burnt from the waist upwards and had a scar in the head.

Shoko, who had two wives, reportedly left his second wife’s home with a clay pot intending to seek spiritual deliverance from local prophets but never returned.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Shoko had been reported missing on 16 May.

“Police are investigating a suspected murder case of an 81-year-old man who was found dead in a bushy area near Comoil Service Station in Zvishavane on 19 May around 7am. The now deceased had two wives who were staying separately in Mandava suburb,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“It is said on May 16, Shoko left the second wife’s homestead intending to seek spiritual deliverance from local prophets while holding a clay pot but he did not return home,” he said.

After long searches in vain, the family decided to make a missing person report.

On May 19 around 7am, a passerby discovered the body of Shoko who was lying in a bushy area who reported it to the police.

“Police attended the scene and observed that his body was burnt from the waist up to the head and had a scar at the back of the head. Murder is being suspected,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He appealed to anyone with information regarding the death of Shoko to contact any nearest police station.