JUST IN: Missing Kwekwe High School staffer found dead

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe High School staffer who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead at the institution’s swimming pool.

The body of Patricia Pinga (36) who was a general hand at the school, was found floating in the disused swimming pool by groundsmen.

Pinga had been reported missing on Sunday.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police in Midlands are investigating the death of a woman who was employed by a local school in Kwekwe. On 28 April 2021, a body was found floating in a swimming pool,” said Ass Inspector Mahoko.

“On the 26th of April 2021, it is said, Pinga aged 36, was reported missing at Kwekwe Central Police Station. Matter was still under investigation when her body was discovered around 11:45am by a fellow employee. The body was floating in a swimming pool at the school where she was employed,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The body was retrieved and has been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where it awaits postmortem.

When the Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene around 4pm, the body was still floating in the disused swimming pool and police were still trying to retrieve it.

Also in the swimming pool was her handbag and some of her belongings.

Upon search by the police, they discovered that most of her belongings including two mobile phones and some cash where in her bag.

She also had a deep cut on the right side of her facing raising strong suspicion she might have been attacked before being thrown into the pool.

The swimming pool which has not been working for a long time, had its gate locked also raising questions as to how she gained entry into the swimming pool area which also has long grass.

Her sister, Ms Oppah Pinga who was at scene said her late sister was last seen leaving the school premises after knocking off on Sunday.

“She was last seen after she had dismissed from work on Sunday. Some of her workmates said they saw her going out of the gate but it’s shocking then how she found her way to the swimming which is the opposite direction after all,” said Oppah.

She said Patricia lived with her in laws in Rutendo Redcliff.