JUST IN: Missing man found dead, trapped in car

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

The body of a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found trapped in an accident damaged vehicle along Gweru Zvishavane Highway.

The body of Ngoni Dereck Mwashita was found in an advanced state of decomposition while trapped in the wrecked Honda Fit vehicle, by a passerby on Wednesday.

He had been reported missing on Monday.

Midlands Police Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the deceased could have been involved in the accident.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of a fatal accident where a 27-year-old man was found dead while trapped in his vehicle along Gweru-Zvishavane Road,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“It is suspected that on an unknown date, the now deceased was travelling along Gweru-Zvishavane Road. On approaching the 70km peg, it is suspected that he lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road before rolling several times and landed on its wheels about 20 meters into the bush,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“A passerby discovered an accident damaged vehicle in the bush and on getting closer, he discovered that there was a body in an advanced state of decomposition trapped behind the steering wheel,” he said.

He said preliminary investigations show that the now deceased could have been speeding.

“Investigations carried out revealed that the now deceased had been reported missing by his relatives on 24 May. The same investigations point to the accidents having been due to over speeding,” he added.

Inspector Mahoko implored motorists to desist from speeding.

“Motorists are implored upon to always regulate their driving speeds in relation to given speed limits and according to the nature of the road they will be travelling in,” said Inspector Mahoko.