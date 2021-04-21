JUST IN: Missing man sought

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location of a 36-year-old man who went missing in February.

Mr Siphilanzima Ncube was last seen swimming in Umguza river near the abattoirs on February 6 at around 6PM.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said his friends left him at the river.

“Siphilanzima is dark in complexion, medium height, slim body, black hair and a fluent Ndebele speaker,” said Insp Ncube.

He said anyone with information that may assist in the location of Mr Ncube must contact his brother Tompson Khumalo on 0777 153 158 or the Investigating Officer Constable Ndiweni on 0779 347 905 or ZRP Sauerstown on landline 0292- 200960 or any nearest police station.

@michieroxy