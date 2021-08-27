JUST IN: More than 4000 arrested in one day for Covid-19 violations

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE on 24 August arrested 4003 people across the country for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Police confirmed the arrests on their twitter page.

“On 24 August police arrested 4003 people across the country for violating Covid-19 protocols. On 23 August police in Masvingo arrested 12 people at Mucheke, Sisk and Aphiri Business Centres for operating businesses after hours in violation of Covid-19 protocols,” said the police.

In a statement issued recently National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they will continue to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

Between August 1 and 12, Ass Comm Nyathi said they arrested 24 027 people for not wearing face masks

“The police will continue to enforce these safety measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge the public to be responsible and observe the health and safety protocols at all times. The wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitising should be prioritised in all public places.

“Bar, beer hall and night club operators are once again reminded and implored to strictly comply with Covid-19 regulations particularly the ban on operations. Police will ensure no bar, beer hall, night club and shebeen operators disregard the Government’s safety measures. Raids will continue being conducted on those drinking beer while parked at bars, nightclubs and beerhalls in the country,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said police have received numerous complaints about people who are holding parties late into the night and in the process making noise and warned the culprits.

He also warned bus operators who are using side roads to transport passengers from one city to another. He urged members of the public to report anyone contravening Covid-19 regulations.

@DubeMatutu