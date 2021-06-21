JUST IN: Mosi Rovers go local

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Victoria Falls-based Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Mosi Rovers have let go of players from outside the resort town to focus on home grown talent.

At the beginning of 2020, Rovers brought in a number of experienced players with the hope of challenging for the league championship, but following more than a year of inactivity in the lower league, the club has now released all those players.

Former Highlanders goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, who is now in the books of Bulawayo Chiefs, headlined a cast of experienced players that found their way to Rovers last year.

The others are defensive midfielder Thabani Goredema, winger Physwell Madhazi, attacking midfielder Christopher Samakweri and striker Darryl Nyandoro, who led Bulawayo City to the 2019 Southern Region Division One League title, anchorman Takunda Muzuva, a 2017 championship winner with Bulawayo Chiefs, as well as former Bantu Rovers striker McCarthy Dube.

Coach Try Ncube, who led City into the Premiership, had also been roped in, but he too has since left the club to join ambitious Bulawayo-based First Division side FC Talen Vision.

Brian Moyo, the Rovers’ chief executive officer, said Mehluli Moyo, who was Ncube’s assistant will now spearhead the club’s “go local” project.

“Despite Covid-19, we do have a squad made up of only local players. It’s not that we are closing out footballers from outside Victoria Falls, but looking at the present environment, it only makes sense to refocus and use home grown talent. The other thing is that we don’t want to burden ourselves by getting into complicated contracts, hence the decision to slowly develop local talent. The other thing is that we can’t go overboard and bring in experienced players when there’s guarantee of playing football due to Covid-19,” said Moyo. – @ZililoR