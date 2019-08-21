JUST IN: Mphoko in court

Former VP Phelekezela Mphoko

The Chronicle

Mashudu NetsiandaSenior Reporter
FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko appeared in court today facing charges of criminal abuse of office after he unlawfully instructed some junior police officers to release from cells, former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive, Moses Juma.

Mphoko (79), of Douglasdale in Bulawayo appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate in charge of Bulawayo metropolitan province Mr Enias Magate, facing charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer as a public officer.

He was remanded out of custody to September 4 on $1 000 bail and ordered to report once a week at the CID Commercial Crimes Divisions in Bulawayo once a week and to surrender his passport as part of the bail conditions.

He also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

More to follow. . . 

