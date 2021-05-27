Breaking News
JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

27 May, 2021 - 08:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

The Chronicle

A flat housing doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire, however, could not be immediately established.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed the fire on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

“Terrible things at our hospital. Thixo why us, why?? Mpilo Central Hospital our only pride!! Why!! Gutted!!,” he posted.

In 2019, a doctors’ flat was destroyed by fire caused by a heater which was left on.

More details to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting