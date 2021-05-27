JUST IN: Mpilo Hospital flat goes down in flames

A flat housing doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire, however, could not be immediately established.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed the fire on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

“Terrible things at our hospital. Thixo why us, why?? Mpilo Central Hospital our only pride!! Why!! Gutted!!,” he posted.

In 2019, a doctors’ flat was destroyed by fire caused by a heater which was left on.

More details to follow