JUST IN: Mrs Janet Banana to be buried next to her husband

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

MRS Janet Banana, the wife of the late former President Canaan Banana will be buried beside her husband at the family homestead.

Mrs Banana died at Mater Dei Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning, at the age of 83, after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

Family spokesperson, Mr Nathan Banana said his mother, Mrs Banana had been unwell for some time.

“She was having problems with her kidneys for a long time; for over four years. But more recently, about two weeks ago, she had a minor stroke and was hospitalised and had been struggling to recover after that stroke. This is what was the main cause,” said Mr Banana.

He said she had five children, but two had died one of them being Michael, who passed away last week.

Mr Banana said he believes that her stroke could have been caused by her not being able to bury her son, who was buried in the United Kingdom, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“She had five children, but two have died, one passed on last year, that is Michael. And I think part of the stroke was a result of the pain because she didn’t get a chance to actually see him being buried or visiting his resting place and this affected her quite a lot. This was because of the Covid-19 restrictions on travelling,” said Mr Banana.

He said his mother will be buried at the family rural home as she requested to be buried next to her late husband.

“This was my mother’s request when she died, that she be buried alongside our father in Bembe. The burial will be perhaps next week, we are yet to decide as the family,” said Mr Banana.

Mourners are gathered at number 99 Luveve in Bulawayo.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa went to check on the former First Lady, Mrs Banana as she was unwell at the Banana family home in Luveve suburb, in Bulawayo.

He also visited the Banana family after the death of the former President Banana’s son, Michael, who died in Britain.

@bonganinkunzi