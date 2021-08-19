JUST IN: Mshika-shika driver commits suicide

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 38-year- old Zvishavane mshika-shika driver allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Zvishavane Central Police Station in protest over his vehicle which had been impounded by the police.

Tapiwa Manyimo of Maglas suburb in the asbestos mining town was pronounced dead on arrival at Zvishavane District Hospital where he had been rushed for medical attention.

A suicide note was found in one of his pockets which indicated that he was having sleepless nights at home as his problematic wife was harassing him over the impounded vehicle.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident but said he had no full details at hand.

“I can confirm that there is a sudden death matter involving a Zvishavane man who committed suicide and left behind a suicide note,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police investigations were underway.

Sources close to the matter said the incident occurred on Saturday.

They said Manyimo had visited Zvishavane central police station to negotiate for the release of his vehicle which had been impounded by the police when he allegedly committed suicide.

The police have been impounding pirate taxis and other vehicles violating the Covid-19 regulations countrywide.

“Police in Zvishavane recently launched a blitz on pirate taxis and Tapiwa Manyimo was one of the victims of the blitz as his fun cargo was impounded,” said Mr Promise Mariba.

He said Manyimo penned a suicide note in which he was accusing his wife of pressuring him to recover the impounded vehicle because he was no longer able to look after his family.

Mr Mariba said their only source of income was their vehicle which had been impounded by the police.

“He then walked to the police station and pleaded with the police officers to have his pirate taxi released but the police would not budge. The police were insisting that all impounded vehicles will be taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for inspection first before they are released to their owners,” he said

Mr Mariba said Manyimo took some pesticides from his pocket before consuming some at Zvishavane Central police station before collapsing.

“He was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. His pockets were searched leading to the discovery of the suicide note,” he said.