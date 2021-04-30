JUST IN: Msiz’Kay readies to drop Icherry Yami visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning hip hop artiste, Msiz’Kay is finally ready to drop visuals for his hit track, Icherry Yami which has been playing popular on local radio stations.

The video which was shot by Corey at a local lodge in Hillside will be out sometime next week.

“We worked with Corey on this video. He’s the same guy who shot the video for Ngisemathandweni and Ngawuzw’Umoya Wami. The Icherry Yami video will be out sometime next week.

“Through the video, we wanted to portray the song’s storyline using visuals by having two male friends competing over the one who has the hotter girlfriend, and with of course a few performance scenes attached to the mix to spice things up.”

Msiz’Kay said he has great plans for his fans this year advising them to watch out for more productions.

“This year is going to be epic. I’m yet to release new music and visuals and I have already featured on a number of international collaborations that are set to drop as the year goes. Kusazobamnandi,” said Msiz’Kay.

@mthabisi_mthire