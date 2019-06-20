JUST IN: MSU student kills self after father calls him to order

20 Jun, 2019 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: MSU student kills self after father calls him to order

The Chronicle

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A 24-year-old Midlands State University student from Gutu allegedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance on Sunday in protest for being reprimanded by his father for continuously coming home drunk.

It is reported that Pride Chifamba of Masvingise Village under Headman Mutema area was found lying unconscious while frothing at the mouth, moments after his father, Mr Samuel Chifamba reprimanded him for coming late, drunk.

Sources close to the case said Pride, who was in his final year and studying towards a degree in Information Science, was in the habit of leaving home in the morning and returning in the wee hours the next day.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting