JUST IN: Mtshabezi school hostel gutted by fire

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MTSHABEZI Primary School learners with disabilities escaped unharmed after their hostel and learning class caught fire but they lost clothes and other property.

The eleven learners comprising seven girls and four boys lost their clothing, stationery bedding and food among other stuff during the incident.

The fire which broke out on Friday at around 1AM is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault.

Gwanda District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Thulani Moyo said they were in the process of mobilising resources to assist the learners and repair the damaged block

“The Mtshabezi Primary School disability block was engulfed by fire on Friday morning at around 1AM. There was no loss of life or injuries but property worth thousands of dollars was lost. A teacher who was with the children was able to pull the children out of the building before anyone could get hurt,” he said.

“The staff from the school managed to put out the fire but the damaged had already been done. The children lost clothing, stationery, blankets and food in the fire. Furniture, cooking utensils and the roof were also damaged. This block houses pupils with various disabilities and now the learners have been left stranded. We would like to appeal to well-wishers to chip in with any form of assistance which they have.”

Mr Moyo said the building materials, blankets, beds, clothing food among others are needed.

Gwanda District School’s Inspector (DSI), Mr Sidney Sibanda said he visited the school to assess the damage and a report has been compiled. He said the pupils from the special disability class had now been moved to a temporary structure.

@DubeMatutu