JUST IN: Mtshabezi school hostel gutted by fire

11 May, 2021 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Mtshabezi school hostel gutted by fire Mtshabezi Primary School disability block that was gutted by fire

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MTSHABEZI Primary School learners with disabilities escaped unharmed after their hostel and learning class caught fire but they lost clothes and other property.

The eleven learners comprising seven girls and four boys lost their clothing, stationery bedding and food among other stuff during the incident.

The fire which broke out on Friday at around 1AM is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault.

Mtshabezi Primary School disability block that was gutted by fire

Gwanda District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Thulani Moyo said they were in the process of mobilising resources to assist the learners and repair the damaged block

“The Mtshabezi Primary School disability block was engulfed by fire on Friday morning at around 1AM. There was no loss of life or injuries but property worth thousands of dollars was lost. A teacher who was with the children was able to pull the children out of the building before anyone could get hurt,” he said.

“The staff from the school managed to put out the fire but the damaged had already been done. The children lost clothing, stationery, blankets and food in the fire. Furniture, cooking utensils and the roof were also damaged. This block houses pupils with various disabilities and now the learners have been left stranded. We would like to appeal to well-wishers to chip in with any form of assistance which they have.”

Mtshabezi Primary School disability block that was gutted by fire

Mr Moyo said the building materials, blankets, beds, clothing food among others are needed.

Gwanda District School’s Inspector (DSI), Mr Sidney Sibanda said he visited the school to assess the damage and a report has been compiled. He said the pupils from the special disability class had now been moved to a temporary structure.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting