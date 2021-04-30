JUST IN: Mzoe 7’s Umjolo The Pandemic launch on tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HOUSE muso, Mzoe 7 will tonight release the audio and visuals for the much-awaited Umjolo the Pandemic at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo.

The launch is through invite and will see attendees having a feel of the track whose beat was made by fast-rising producers, Conga Brothers with a feel of Shekinah’s guitar.

Attendees will also watch the video first. The video was produced by Keaitse Films and features award-winning theatre practitioners, Charmaine Mudau, Percy Soko, Nokuthula Khumalo and DJs Skaiva, Nospa and Ethan Banda among others.

Umjolo (dating) has been overstated on social circles especially on social media with some referring it to “The Pandemic”, a metaphor explaining how dating is toxic and deadly like the coronavirus.

The video’s producer, Rasquesity said he relates to umjolo being the pandemic.

“Umjolo is not for the weak and I can relate with it because of my previous relationship which ended badly for me.”

The track will be the second single to be released from Mzoe 7’s forthcoming album, United Country Africa after the hit Asambeni.

“I’ll be launching the track and video for Umjolo The Pandemic tonight with invited guests set to be at the ceremony. This is a measure I’m tying to use to mingle more with my fans and get them to air out their comments on the production,” said Mzoe 7. – @mthabisi_mthire