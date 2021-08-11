JUST IN: Neighbourhood watch cop beaten to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULILIMA man beat up a neighborhood watch committee member to death for threatening to arrest him for making noise.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said Alfred Tshuma (20) from Mambo Village allegedly beat up Nyaladzani Ndlovu to death on August 9.

She said Ndlovu met Tshuma who was in the company of his friends while coming from a drinking spree.

“Alfred Tshuma left Nopemano Business Centre in the company of four others while coming from a drinking spree. While on their way home they met Ndlovu who was a member of the neighbourhood watch committee who threatened to arrest the accused and his friends for making noise. This did not go down well with Tshuma who told Ndlovu that he would not arrest them.

“An argument ensued between Tshuma and Ndlovu and they started fighting. Tshuma pushed Ndlovu to the ground who fell unconscious and died on the spot. Tshuma fled from the scene. A report was made at ZRP Madlambuzi and police attended the scene. We are appealing to members of the public with information that could lead to Tshuma’s arrest to contact the police. As police we reiterate that people should desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes,” she said.

@DubeMatutu