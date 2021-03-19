JUST IN: Netball association to introduce Bulawayo Division 2 league

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo Province is inviting clubs that want to play in the Division Two league to register with the association.

Zina had at the beginning of last year put in place plans to introduce a Division Two league to feature teams from Bulawayo before sport was frozen by the Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

The Division Two league is for players that can’t make the Division One and Super League.

“Since we have been given the green light to resume playing, we have already put in place plans to resume our games. We had plans to introduce a Division Two league before Covid-19 wreaked havoc. The project is still alive and we are therefore inviting all teams that would like to join our Zina Division Two league to contact us.

“We are looking at about 20 teams. We want to put everything in place hence we are inviting clubs to join us so that we work together from the ground. We are not leaving anyone behind,” said Zina vice-chairperson Joseph Nkomazana.

It promises to be a busy year for the netball fraternity if the planned events go ahead.

The senior national team has the Pent Series in May in Namibia, which is crucial in terms of maintaining and improving their world rankings.

This will be followed by the Africa Cup in June also scheduled for Namibia and an invitational tournament between August and September in Morocco, which is also important for rankings.

For the Young Gems there is the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Championships in August.

In October, the regional body is scheduled to host the Club Championships, while the Under-18s have the Region 5 Games in December. – @innocentskizoe