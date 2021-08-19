JUST IN: New mayor, deputy for Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

WARD 2 Councillor Future Titora has been elected new mayor for the City of Kwekwe while her Ward 3 counterpart Pikurai Msipha was elected deputy at a special full council meeting held in the council chambers on Thursday.

The two come in to replace former Mayor, Angeline Kasipo and deputy Melody Chingarande who were recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party last month.

Chingarande was recalled days after being elected to replace the late Shadreck Tobaiwa who succumbed to cancer.

Cllr Titora garnered 6 votes to narrowly beat Ward 7 councillor Charles Juta who had four votes in the second round after the first round of voting resulted in a stalemate after each received five votes.

Cllr Msipha also won by the same number of votes and in similar fashion to overcome Joshua Tinago.

In her acceptance speech, newly elected Mayor Titora vowed to foster development of the city and country at large.

“I pledge to play the oversight role as expected of us and compliment the management efforts in the development of our city. I urge all councillors to stop bickering and put differences aside as we work towards achieving vision 2030,” said Cllr Titora.

Deputy Mayor Msipha urged councillors to put differences aside and focus on development.

“I want to thank you all for the trust you have bestowed upon me and urge you all to put aside political or any other differences. As a deputy mayor I also pledge that I will stand for every councillor and residents whether you voted for me or not,” he said

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu who presided over the election of the mayor, said service delivery and implementation of the devolution agenda should come first.

“This august house is not for bickering or political fights; I urge you all to leave politics and focus on the development of the city. Above all, we want to see implementation of projects being pushed in line with our vision 2030. I challenge you to ensure that all the devolution projects are completed and that roads which are in a sorry state, are repaired,” said Mr Mpungu.

Kwekwe City had fourteen councillors but only 10 are let after the death of Tobaiwa and the recalling of Kasipo, Chingarande and Ward 12 councillor Washington Moyo.

Of the ten, 5 belong to the MDC-T, four to the MDC-A and one to the ruling Zanu PF.

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-US

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0in;

mso-para-margin-right:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0in;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”;

mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}