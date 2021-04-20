JUST IN: New reality show, Friday Night Session premieres in Byo

20 Apr, 2021 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: New reality show, Friday Night Session premieres in Byo Berto Reez

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A NEW reality show, Friday Night Session (FnS) is set to premiere in Bulawayo on Friday.

The show that will be hosted by afro-house artiste Berto Reez is about unpacking the life of Zimbabwean artistes beyond the public’s eye.

Berto Reez said the show will be premiered from Amazon Entertainment Studio every Friday at 8pm on the FNS YouTube page. The first guests will be Cliff Jeans and Fab G Mtshana Ka Gogo.

“Basically, the show aims to bring fans and their role models closer together. We engage with the artistes and ask them ideal questions that a normal follower of their art would like to know.

“We also give the artistes a platform to showcase their talent taking note that many have for a while, not performed for audiences,” Berto Reez said.

The show is being sponsored by Afrodrumbass, Amazon Entertainment, Future Love Sound, and Walker Media. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting