JUST IN: New reality show, Friday Night Session premieres in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A NEW reality show, Friday Night Session (FnS) is set to premiere in Bulawayo on Friday.

The show that will be hosted by afro-house artiste Berto Reez is about unpacking the life of Zimbabwean artistes beyond the public’s eye.

Berto Reez said the show will be premiered from Amazon Entertainment Studio every Friday at 8pm on the FNS YouTube page. The first guests will be Cliff Jeans and Fab G Mtshana Ka Gogo.

“Basically, the show aims to bring fans and their role models closer together. We engage with the artistes and ask them ideal questions that a normal follower of their art would like to know.

“We also give the artistes a platform to showcase their talent taking note that many have for a while, not performed for audiences,” Berto Reez said.

The show is being sponsored by Afrodrumbass, Amazon Entertainment, Future Love Sound, and Walker Media. – @mthabisi_mthire