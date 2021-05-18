JUST IN: Nine border jumpers robbed at gunpoint, lose cash

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

NINE people lost cash amounting to R28 850 and US$90 and other valuables after they were attacked by gun wielding robbers while they were on their way to South Africa, through an illegal entry point along the Beitbridge borderline.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday at around 4AM along Maphaye Bridge in Maphaye Village in Beitbridge. He said the border jumpers were travelling in a Nissan Caravan vehicle along Phanda Mine Road when they found the road barricaded with boulders and four unidentified men who were armed with pistols pounced on them.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Maphaye area in Beitbridge. The complainants are suspected to have been on their way to South Africa where they wanted to cross through an illegal entry point. At around 4AM, they were travelling along Phanda Mine Road towards Limpompo River when they came to Maphaye River Bridge and when they came to the end of the bridge, they found it barricaded.

“The driver then tried to reverse when two unknown men appeared from the front of the vehicle while armed with pistols and they fired shots in the air. The other two suspects appeared from the back of the vehicle and blocked it with bricks to stop the driver from fleeing,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the robbers demanded cash from the complainants and they took R28 850 and US$90. He said they also took other valuables from the complainants which comprised of clothing and cell phones among other things. Ass Comm Nyathi said the suspects fled into the darkness. He said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

“As police, we urge citizens of the country to engage in lawful activities. If people wish to import goods from other countries or to travel into or out of the country, they should follow stipulated regulations and not cut corners as they might find themselves being apprehended or robbed.

For those who are in a habit of targeting people and robbing them, let me warn them as the long arm of the law will catch up with them. We have since launched a manhunt for these suspects and we appeal to members of the public with information on their whereabouts to contact the police,” he said. – @DubeMatutu