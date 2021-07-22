JUST IN: Nkayi man steals motorbikes worth half a million

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a notorious motorbike thief from Nkayi who was in the habit of stealing from unsuspecting owners at night.

Bruce Ndlovu (31) was found in possession of five motorbikes stolen from Bulawayo between October 2019 and May 2021.

The value of the stolen motor bikes is estimated to be $546 000.

Ndlovu ran out of luck when he was recently found in possession of a stolen motorbike in Belmont Township in Nkayi.

Police received a tip off and apprehended Ndlovu who later confessed that he had been stealing motorbikes from Bulawayo and taking them to Nkayi overnight.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the arrests yesterday saying Ndlovu is facing theft charges.

“During the period stretching from October 2019 and May 2021, members of the public in Bulawayo were retiring for the night leaving their motor bikes outside their houses for lack of space only to wake up and discover that the bikes would have disappeared with no trace,” said Insp Ncube.

“On the 24th of September 2019, first complainant from Magwegwe North who is employed by Veterinary Services got up to learn that his cycle was missing and he was only left with the keys. The motor bike was valued at US$1 500.”

He said the second victim lost his motorbike on September 25 after he parked it at his residence in Nkulumane believing it to be safe while he retired for the night.

Upon waking up he discovered that it had disappeared and it was valued at US$1 600-00.

“The third victim, who is employed by a local security company also parked his motor bike for the night on the 25th of October 2020 in New Lobengula and lost it over the night. The bike was valued at US$1 000. On the 26th of October the fourth complainant lost his cycle valued at US$1 000 at old Lobengula through the same modus operandi,” he said.

Insp Ncube also said: “The fifth motorbike was stolen on the 12th of May 2021 in Lobengula. The motor bike belonged to Hamara and was valued at $132 000. All the cases were being investigated by Criminal Investigations Department known as vehicle theft squad”.

He said on July 20, the team headed by Inspector Clever Munasi received information that there was a suspect held in Nkayi who had stolen a motor bike in Belmont Township of Nkayi.

The team made follow ups and interviewed the suspect Bruce Ndlovu in cases involving the missing Bulawayo motor bikes.

“The interview led to Bruce volunteering to make some indications and the recovery of five motor bikes with a total value of zw$546 000. It was also discovered during the interviews that Bruce was responsible for a housebreaking case which occurred in Lobengula and a television was recovered from him,” said Insp Ncube.

The accused is making his initial appearance in court and investigations are in progress since quite a number of motor bikes are still outstanding.

“The arrest and recovery of the stolen property is but evidence of police commitment to bring sanity to the communities. Members of the public are in the same vein urged to secure their properties before retiring to bed,” he added.

[email protected]