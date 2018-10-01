JUST IN: No more flour for confectioneries from Grain Millers

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has suspended supply of bread and self-raising flour to biscuit and confectionery firms to ensure continuous supply for bread.

The suspension will be reviewed after 14 days when local and imported wheat supplies are expected to have improved.

In a notice to all millers, GMAZ chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said flour supplies had remained critically low and it was important that priority for flour be given to major bread bakers.

“Flour supplies remain critically low and it is therefore prudent that the available wheat stocks be maximised towards food security in respect of improving bread flour supplies and self-raising flour for home baking nationwide.

