JUST IN: Non-governmental organisation donates to Dakamela Clinic

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

DAKAMELA Clinic in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North, on Thursday received a major boost in its fight against Covid-19 when it received equipment worthy US$10 000 from a local non-governmental organisation.

The clinic, which is one of two isolation centers in the district, was ill equipped to admit patients.

Health Education Food Organisation-HEFO, a local NGO donated a number of items to assist the clinic.

The donation included, ten standard beds with mattresses, 26 blankets, 30 bedding sheets, 30 boxes of gloves,15 boxes of face masks, 15 liters sanitisers, 20 buckets, utensils which include 16 pots, 240 plates and 240 cups.

Speaking during the hand over, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo hailed HEFO for the gesture.

“It should be noted that this is not the first time HEFO has helped Dakamela Clinic. Last year, HEFO built a waiting mother shelter and refurbished the hospital and established a nutritional garden for the waiting mothers. It has also connected electricity to the clinic and painted a ward. HEFO is a local NGO rooted in Dakamela and working for the betterment of Dakamela community and this is greatly appreciated,” said Minister Moyo.

He challenged other NGOs to emulate what HEFO did in order to give communities tangible projects which have impact on communities.

The Minister urged the staff members to safe guard the donated material against abuse.

Nkayi South Member legislator, Cde Stars Mathe said: “I am happy to see a local child from the community coming to assist his community. Our government has made it easy for such transparent donations to be made by allowing genuine NGOs to work with in our communities, I encourage this to continue.”

HEFO director Mr Anania Ncube said the organisation wants to be part of the fight against Covid-19 in Nkayi district.

“We realised that there was a need in the hospital in terms of material to use so that it could be in a better place to assist Covid-19 patients. We want all patients who might be admitted here to be fully catered for,” said Mr Ncube

Chairperson of the clinic local committee Ms Thandiwe Sibanda said the institution which has so far attended to one positive case, is taking care of five wards in the district with an average of 50 patients per day.

“Our wish is for this clinic to be big so that it admits people. There is a serious shortage of accommodation for our nurses. We also appeal for a visiting doctor to help bridge the distance patients must travel to Nkayi District Hospital or Mbuma Mission Hospital,” she said.

Ms Sibanda said the hospital does not have an ambulance and patients who cannot be assisted have to find alternative transport like buses which has seen several patients dying on the road or at home.

