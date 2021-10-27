JUST IN: Normarah C goes all out with debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

DANCEHALL musician Norman Chinyamakobvu aka Normarah C has shown that he means business in the industry as his debut album titled Lifetime is a scorcher.

Listening to the tracks, one can tell that producer Nesty B has over the years matured like fine wine as he has managed to grasp the dancehall vibe and give it a Zimbabwean feel.

The album has nine tracks – Mari Ndeyangu, Dikita, This love, Party Night, Watipinza Busy, Kupfeka (Awareness), Kukwira Mupopo, Baby Don leave and Praise Unto Jah.

Normarah C who hails from Gwanda also went a notch further by dropping his first music visuals for the track Kupfeka (Awareness).

He said he chose to start with the video for that track taking note of the recent rise of drug abuse that has gripped Gwanda youths.

“I have finally released my first album and I’m happy that they’re being played on radio stations that include Radio Zimbabwe and Khulumani FM.

“On Saturday I dropped the video for Kupfeka (Awareness) which was shot by Afri-culture. The song encourages Gwanda people and everyone to safeguard against Covid-19 through wearing masks, protection against HIV/AIDS and other STI’s through wearing condoms and having one partner,” said Normarah C.

Normarah C said he is also working on the video for Praise Unto Jah that is to be released in the coming days.

“I’m going all out on videos as I want, not only to be known on local radio, but also on internationally-acclaimed music channels like Trace. There’s also a single titled Summer Time which is almost complete and will be released soon,” he said.

Normarah C said his dream is to own a studio in order to promote fresh talent.

“My vision is to own a studio and promote up-and-coming talent, especially those who’re underprivileged,” he said.

The artiste joined the music industry in 2006 before taking a sabbatical around 2010 and resumed in 2020. – @mthabisi_mthire