JUST IN: Nurse, Sandra juggles stethoscope and mic

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IN between serving the nation as a registered general nurse (RGN) at Gwanda Provincial Hospital at the Out Patients Department, Sandra Sibanda has switched the stethoscope for the mic as she is preparing to drop a six-track album.

As a newbie in the music industry, the gospel songstress who uses the stage name Sandra will be releasing the album through singles. The first track Umqaliwendaba is set to be released on Friday. Other tracks on the forthcoming album are Qoki, Bamba, Amacala, Konakele and Babawethu.

Sandra said through music, she wants to spread the gospel of the Lord.

“I started writing and recording my music in November 2020 with the hope to preach the word of God and touch people’s lives through music using a sound rooted in African culture and poetry.

“I’ve six songs that I’ll be releasing with the first song out on Friday. This will be followed by the song’s visuals which were shot in Victoria Falls. They’ll be released on the 16th of this month,” she said.

Sandra said her love for music comes from the reception she got from church members, friends, family, and patients who gave her the confidence and zeal to do music professionally after hearing her sing.

In 2018, she auditioned for the Harvest Music Super Choir and was selected to be a backing vocalist at their At the Altar DVD recording in 2019. The recording at the ZITF featuring Minister Takesure Zama and Hle Ntombela.

Commenting on juggling being a nurse and musician, Sandra said: “It’s difficult, but I’m managing to balance the two just well. I maximise on music when I’m not at work or in-between tasks and when I knock off. I guess what makes it easier is because I love both,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire