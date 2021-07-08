JUST IN: Nurse succumbs to Covid-19

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A nurse based at Silobela District Hospital has succumbed to Covid-19 as the pandemic continues to ravage through the mining town of Kwekwe.

Acting Midlands Provincial Medical Director, Dr Reginald Mhene confirmed the development saying it was a sad development.

“It is true we lost a nurse who was based at Silobela District Hospital yesterday. She was one of our hard-working nurses at Silobela hospital especially in the fight against the pandemic,” said Dr Mhene.

He dismissed as false that another nurse had succumbed to the virus at Kwekwe General hospital saying she died of natural causes.

“Contrary to what is being circulated on social media platforms, the one who died at Kwekwe Hospital, it was not Covid related. She died of natural causes,” said Dr Mhene.

Cases continue to increase in Kwekwe which has since been declared a hotspot.

Two Kwekwe Poly lecturers died of the pandemic last week prompting the temporary suspension of lectures at the institution.

Recently, the Kwekwe District Taskforce also recommended that two other colleges, Mlezu Agricultural College and Rio Tinto Agricultural colleges, be closed after authorities there raised a red flag.

Some financial institutions and other organizations have also temporarily closed after staffers there tested positive.

From 10 May when the town was placed on localized lockdown, the total number of cases have risen to 583 cumulative with 374 being active cases.

38 deaths have been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have placed the city under total lockdown with entry into the city and outside being barred.

Officer Commanding Police Kwekwe District, Chief Superintended Denford Maingire said they were having problems with compliance by residents and motorists.

“We are facing challenges to control vehicular flow despite the cases being on the increases every day. But we are doing our best to conscientizes the motorists against moving especially into Kwekwe which is a hot zone,” said Chief Sup Maingire.

He said the level of compliance by residents was worrying.

“I do not usually go to a roadblock but today I decided to go there personally and hep the police in trying to warn the motorists from entering Kwekwe. This is a hot zone and cases are on the increase. We get updates on regular bases and the situation is bad,” he said.

The district Taskforce on Monday also recommended that enforcement of the lockdown in the district be tightened since Kwekwe was a hotspot.