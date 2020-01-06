JUST IN: Nurses interview deadline extended

The Chronicle

Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has moved the interview deadline to accommodate shortlisted aspiring nurses who missed the initial January 2 and 3 dates for the 2020 nursing intake.
The candidates who failed to make it, mainly due to short notice will now be interviewed on January 9 and 10.

On their twitter handle the Ministry said they noted with concern that some shortlisted candidates missed the interviews because of unavailability of internet.

More to follow. . .

