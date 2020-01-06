JUST IN: Nurses interview deadline extended

Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has moved the interview deadline to accommodate shortlisted aspiring nurses who missed the initial January 2 and 3 dates for the 2020 nursing intake.

The candidates who failed to make it, mainly due to short notice will now be interviewed on January 9 and 10.

On their twitter handle the Ministry said they noted with concern that some shortlisted candidates missed the interviews because of unavailability of internet.

More to follow. . .