JUST IN: One person succumbs to Covid – 19

Chronicle Reporter

ONE person died due to Covid-19 complications and 20 new infections were recorded on Monday.

The death was recorded in Harare and new infections were recorded in Matabeleland North with eight cases, Harare with five cases, Mashonaland West three cases, Manicaland two cases and Bulawayo and Masvingo provinces recorded a case each.

On the same day, eight people recovered from the virus.

In a daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as the new cases has seen the country’s Covid-19 total cases rising to 36504 including 3 4051 recoveries and 1 504 deaths.

The Ministry said as of Sunday, 125 people were admitted at the country’s hospitals due to Covid-19.

Among the hospitalised patients, 81 were asymptomatic, 25 with mild to moderate cases while 17 had severe cases and two were admitted in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry said the Covid-19 vaccination is progressive across the country as 1 301 people got vaccinated yesterday.