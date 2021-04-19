JUST IN: Our coach is going nowhere, Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders have come out in full support of head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu after the Bulawayo giants fell to old foes Dynamos in the Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso succumbed to a 2-0 defeat through some rare schoolboy blunders by the duo of seasoned, tried and usually trusted skipper and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and his deputy Peter Muduhwa, who hit the ball into his own net just over a minute into the second half.

New boy Trevor Mavhunga gave the Glamour Boys the opening goal with just six minutes played when Sibanda misjudged a bounce from a long-range shot.

A communication breakdown between Sibanda and Muduhwa early in the second half saw the later’s intended back pass trickling into an empty net.

Social media went into overdrive with Bosso fans proffering different views, with some calling for calm since it was the first game in 400 days , while radical ones laid the blame squarely on Mpofu and demanded that the club to look for a replacement immediately.

However, club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube poured cold water on calls for Mpofu to go, saying there is no plan of re-arranging their coaching department over a loss of a game that came after more than a year of inactivity.

“There is no thought of re-arranging our coaches and particularly not because we lost a game for which we trained for four days after over a year of no football activity and or training,” said Dube.

He said the club was fully focused on having an uninterrupted preseason preparation.

‘We are well and truly focused on making sure that the pre-season work ahead of us is prosecuted well so that the first team and all our systems are prepared for competition and competiveness,” said Dube.