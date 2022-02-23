JUST IN: Over 30 000 unlicensed drivers arrested

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested over 30 000 motorists for driving without licenses and driving unregistered motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested 113 683 people for cross border offences since the start of the operation in January last year.

9 000 people have also been arrested under an operation targeting illegal gold panners which also started last month.

In their twitter page, police said on February 21 a total of 550 people were arrested for cross border offences.

“On 21February a total of 550 people were arrested under operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes’ and the cumulative arrests since 1 January 2021 stands at 113 683. 130 people were arrested under operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs’, bringing the total arrests to 9 017 since 01 January 2022.

“Meanwhile, 460 arrests were made countrywide under the ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles on 21 February, bringing the cumulative arrests to 30 899 since 15 February,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu