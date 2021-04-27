JUST IN: Palace Hotel undergoes renovations ahead of ZITF

Gibson Mhaka, Business Reporter

THE Palace Hotel in Bulawayo is undergoing massive renovations in preparation for the country’s biggest annual trade expo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which will be held in July this year.

The city would host the exhibition at the usual venue, the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, between 20 to 23 July 2021 under the theme, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities”.

The hosting of this year’s edition of the ZITF will be unique, coming at a time when the country and the world at large are fighting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and seeking recovery from its negative impact.

The renovations at Palace Hotel come at a time when the city seeks to increase accommodation capacity during big conferences like the ZTIF, which attract thousands of visitors.

Over the past years there have been calls for the construction of a new hotel in Bulawayo. Palace Hotel director, Mr Tapiwa Gandiwa, said the facility would be ready by the time ZITF starts.

He, however, clarified that the business will remain open during the renovations.

“We want to create a unique new identity for the hotel that is a perfect fit for its location in the CBD. The scope of the refurbishment will cover the overhaul of the hotel’s entire plumbing and electrical system, the replacement of the critical in-room fixtures and the overhaul of all our guest rooms,” he told Business Chronicle.

“The rooms will have a modern look featuring new drapery, artwork, cushions, bedside lamps, bedside mats, and bed throws.

“In addition, brand new mattresses, wall mounted 40″ smart TVs, ceiling fans and AC units will be installed, while bathrooms will be revamped with new, stylish tiling to complete the updated look,” said Mr Gandiwa.

He said the renovations were being done in phases to ensure minimal disruption.

“All suites and rooms are available, as well as the small conference rooms. We are also renovating our dining room to give it a little more upscale approach and to make it more of a comfortable spot for our hotel guests and for locals to come in and eat dinner,” he said.

“We are also upscaling our bar as well to make it inviting. We look forward to completing the renovations before the ZITF.”

Mr Gandiwa said their desire was to meet the higher standards of peer hoteliers in the city and ensure customer satisfaction.

The ZITF is the biggest business expo in the country, which draws participation from both local and international business to the City of Bulawayo.