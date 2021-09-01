JUST IN: Pamela Shumba clocks personal best but crushes out of Tokyo Paralympics Games

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PAMELA Shumba’s interest in the Tokyo Paralympics Games ended on Wednesday afternoon despite running a personal best time in the T12 women’s 100m race at the Olympic Stadium.

Running in Heat 1, Shumba came fourth and posted a personal best time of 15.43 seconds. Her previous best time was 15.88 seconds.

The heat was won by pre-race favourite Oksana Boturchuk from Ukraine who clocked 12.04 seconds.

China’s Yanfen Liang took second place in a time of 12.39 seconds and Mellisa Tillner of Paraguay was third in 14.77 seconds.

“Well run Pamela Vimbai and congratulations for posting her personal best of 15.43 seconds in the T12 100m race. Pamela ends her Tokyo 2020 Paralympic journey here with that great personal posting We are super proud of your achievement,” wrote the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee on its Facebook timeline.

Vimbai Zvinowanda, the only other Zimbabwean athlete in the Games, will compete in the T47 200m race on Saturday.