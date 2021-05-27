JUST IN: Panner battles for life after machete attack

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

AN ARTISANAL miner from Bulawayo is battling for life at the Matobo Rural Hospital after sustaining serious injuries following a machete attack by his former colleagues over an unknown grudge.

The violent attack occurred last Sunday at around 11AM when the suspected machete-gang pounced at Nkomazana Mine, Matobo district, Matabeleland South province.

They attacked Mr Mthokozisi Tshuma (35) of Pumula South suburb with machetes, axes as they punched and kicked him.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistance Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the attack and saying the suspects are still on the run.

Asst Insp Mkwananzi appealed to anyone with information on the suspects to report to the nearest police station.

He said Mr Tshuma was working under Mabhandadzi gold panning syndicate led by one Vusa Ncube before he left and joined Israel gold panning group in the same area.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi also said Mr Tshuma’s move irked Ncube who connived with other mining group leaders forming a gang of more than 20 people to go and attack him at his workplace.

Upon arrival, the gang, armed with machetes and axes, confronted Mr Tshuma and asked him why he had left the syndicate and an altercation ensued.

He said one of the group members, Dumoluhle Sibanda, struck Mr Tshuma once on the head and cheek and he fell down as he bled profusely and crying in agony. The other panners joined the attack using axes.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said the machete-syndicates struck Mr Tshuma all over his body and he sustained deep cuts on the head, left cheek and both legs.

“I can confirm that I received a report to that at Nkomazana mine in Matobo district at around 11AM more than 20 artisanal miners, led by group syndicates, stormed at the mining site armed with machetes and axes before they attacked Mr Tshuma all over his body using machetes, axes leaving him lifeless,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

Mr Tshuma is admitted to Matopo Rural Hospital and is in critical condition.

“We urge members of the public to iron out disputes amicably and avoid the use of illegal weapons as the arm of the law will catch up with them,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

@waydenaido.