JUST IN: Pardoned thief back in jail

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

AN unrepentant thief who was recently released from prison through the Presidential Amnesty is back in jail just a few days after being pardoned after he stole a bottle of face lotion from OK Supermarket in Victoria Falls.

It appears Raison Chenjere (23) of 1084 Chinotimba has a knack for breaking into shops as his previous conviction on which he was pardoned on involved unlawful entry at theft at Sawanga Mall in Victoria Falls.

He had served more than a third of his jail term when he was recently released on Presidential Amnesty.

A few days after his release, Chenjere entyered OK Supermarket and stole a bottle of bio oil.

He was arrested after an alert security spotted that he was hiding something under his armpit and searched him upon which the product valued at $690 was recovered.

Chenjere pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene yesterday.

The magistrate sentenced Chenjere to six months in prison before bringing into effect one month that was suspended in November.

In mitigation, Chenjere said he stole because he was hungry and wanted to sell it to raise money to buy food as he had not eaten anything since his release from prison.

Prosecuting Mr Asher Chindedza said Chenjere stole from OK Supermarket on Independence Day.

“On the 18th of April at OK Supermakret in Victoria Falls, the accused person entered the shop and took one bio oil skin care and put it inside his shirt under the armpit and walked outside the shop,” said Mr Chindedza.

The court was told that security stopped and searched him as he had walked about three metres outside the shop leading to the recovery of the stolen product.

The security handed Chenjere to police leading to his arrest and the stolen product was recovered.

