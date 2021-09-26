JUST IN: Parliament shortlists candidates for vacant commissioner posts

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has shortlisted 24 candidates to undergo interviews to fill the vacant positions of two commissioners that have arisen within the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

In a statement, Parliament said two vacancies arose on August 31 following the expiry of term of office for the two former commissioners.

The parliament received 47 nominations and 24 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews to be held on October 1 at the Parliament building.

“The Standing Rules and Order Committee of Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 239 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by his Excellency the President of serve as commissioners on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission provided for in Chapter 12 Part 2 of the Constitution.

“Parliament of Zimbabwe received 47 nominations. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders met and carried out an exhaustive analysis of nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this Commission. 24 have been shortlisted for interviews to be held on Friday 1 October, 2021 at Parliament building,” read the statement.

The interviews will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations.

@DubeMatutu