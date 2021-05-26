JUST IN: Passenger dies on the spot in kombi-bicycle crush

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person died on the spot and eight passengers were seriously injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in hit a cyclist, veered off the road and rolled once before landing on its right side near Maphisa in Matabeleland South.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the accident which occurred on Monday at the 113km peg along the Bulawayo-Maphisa road at around 10AM.

He said the vehicle was enroute to Maphisa from Bulawayo with 9 passengers on board.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi identified the deceased as Oliver Ngwenya (35) of Humbana village under Bheula area Mangwe.

He said Ngwenya succumbed to serious head injuries.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said Melusi Dube was driving a Nissan caravan (silver in colour) registration number ABS 2768 with nine passengers on board heading to Maphisa. Upon approaching the 113km peg he hit a cyclist who was travelling in the same lane and going the same direction.

He said Dube was speeding and failed to maintain a gap resulting in him hitting a cyclist.

“I can confirm that I received a fatal road traffic accident report which occurred last Monday at around 10 AM along Bulawayo-Maphisa road involving a Nissan Caravan and a cyclist where one died on the spot, eight passengers sustained severe injuries while the cyclist was seriously injured,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

He said eight injured passengers were ferried to Maphisa District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The cyclist, Adrian Ndlovu (18), of Ndabangulu area in Maphisa, sustained serious head injuries and a fractured left arm. He is still admitted to Maphisa District Hospital and is in a critical condition.

The body of the deceased was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and respect other road users so as to save life.

