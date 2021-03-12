JUST IN: Pastor donates to children with disabilities

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A Bulawayo pastor yesterday donated wheelchairs and food hampers to two children with disabilities.

Pastor Lynn Ndlovu of Trinity Evangelical church donated wheelchairs to Percy Ngwenya (14) of Nkulumane suburb and Dickens Sibanda (11) of Pumula south suburb, Bulawayo.

Pastor Ndlovu who started humanitarian work in 2006 takes care of children with Hydrocephalus.

Hydrocephalus is a condition in which an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid occurs within the brain. This typically causes increased pressure inside the skull. The disease includes the condition where one has a lot of water in the head and they have spinal problems.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, pastor Ndlovu said she is fulfilling one of the ultimate commandments which Jesus gave and to her is the root and foundation of all which is love. She said with love, the society will not only be a better place but will be accommodative to all including the disabled who are at times considered as misfits in the society.

Pastor Ndlovu urged all parents to accept and play equal roles in taking care of children living with disabilities. She said some fathers have a tendency of leaving mothers to bear the burden of looking after these kids alone as they blame everything on women.

“I developed this vision in 2006 when I was not yet a pastor and over the years I have been looking after these children using the little from my pocket and sometimes from the help of well-wishers. I noticed that women are at the centre of everything when a child with a disability is born but to say the truth, it is only the lord who knows the reason and purpose of that. Many fathers resort to running away from their responsibility leaving the mother with the burden is what moved me to chip in with this vision and an association,” she said.