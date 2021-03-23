JUST IN: Peacemaker fatally stabbed

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

A 20-year-old man from Silobela in Kwekwe died on the spot while another man from the same area is battling for life after the two were stabbed with knives while trying to restrain people from fighting on two different occasions, police have said.

In the first incident, Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased Mr Tafadzwa Nyoni was stabbed twice on the back by the suspect Tapiwa Bhebhe while trying to stop Bhebhe from attacking a fellow businessman he was fighting with.

“In the first incident which occurred on March 18, 2021 at a TM Business Centre in Silobela, the suspect, Tapiwa Bhebhe who owns a shop at the Business Centre was having a fight with another local businessman Mr Ocean Sibanda.

The now deceased, Mr Nyoni then tried to refrain the two from the fight after Bhebhe drew a knife intending to stab Mr Sibanda.

“Bhebhe then turned the knife on Mr Nyoni, stabbing him twice in the back and he died on the spot,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said in another incident which occurred at Mahlangu Business Centre on the same day, the victim, Mr Prince Mabhena was drinking beer with a friend who then picked a fight with another patron, Thulani Msipa (28)

“Mr Mabhena then tried to restrain the two from fighting but was stabbed in the stomach by Msipa. He was then rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he is admitted,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said both suspects are on the run.

“We appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact any nearest police station,” he said.