JUST IN: Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 59-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in a hit and run incident which occurred in Chitungwiza.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday near Makoni turn off.

“On 28 July a 59-year-old man was fatally struck by an unknown motorist while crossing the road near Makoni turn off in Chitungwiza. The driver didn’t stop after the accident. Investigations are underway. The ZRP warns motorists against hit and run road traffic accidents,” he said.

@DubeMatutu