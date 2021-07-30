Breaking News
Four killed as bus with Zimbabweans collides ...

Four killed as bus with Zimbabweans collides ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

30 Jul, 2021 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Pedestrian dies in hit and run accident

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 59-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in a hit and run incident which occurred in Chitungwiza.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday near Makoni turn off.

“On 28 July a 59-year-old man was fatally struck by an unknown motorist while crossing the road near Makoni turn off in Chitungwiza. The driver didn’t stop after the accident. Investigations are underway. The ZRP warns motorists against hit and run road traffic accidents,” he said.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting