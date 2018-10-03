JUST IN: Permanent Secretaries inducted

Permanent secretaries were told to implement a new work culture in Government. Pictures by Justin Mutenda

Harare Bureau

Government expects a new approach to work in all its ministries and departments in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said.

Dr Sibanda made the remarks during an induction of all Permanent Secretaries and senior Government officials this morning at Munhumutapa Offices where he acquainted them with expectations of the President in the Second Republic.

The induction was also attended by Dr Sibanda’s deputies Messrs Justin Mupamhanga and George Charamba and deputy chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Ambassador Margret Muchada.

More to follow…