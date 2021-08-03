JUST IN: PG Hodzi’s brother dies of Covid-19

03 Aug, 2021 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: PG Hodzi’s brother dies of Covid-19 Douglas Hodzi

The Chronicle

Midlands Reporter

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi’s brother Douglas, a retired senior police officer, died last night in Gweru due to Covid-19 related complications.

He was 60.

PG Hodzi confirmed the death this morning.

“It is with sadness that I learnt the death of my brother Douglas due to Covid-19 related complications. He seemed very fit.

“A qualified radio technician for more than 20 years is a retired Zimbabwe Republic Police Chief Inspector based in Gweru,” he said.

Mr Hodzi said the funeral arrangements are taking place in Gweru where Douglas is set to be laid to rest on a date to be advised.

The late is survived by a wife and three children.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting