JUST IN: PG Hodzi’s brother dies of Covid-19

Midlands Reporter

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi’s brother Douglas, a retired senior police officer, died last night in Gweru due to Covid-19 related complications.

He was 60.

PG Hodzi confirmed the death this morning.

“It is with sadness that I learnt the death of my brother Douglas due to Covid-19 related complications. He seemed very fit.

“A qualified radio technician for more than 20 years is a retired Zimbabwe Republic Police Chief Inspector based in Gweru,” he said.

Mr Hodzi said the funeral arrangements are taking place in Gweru where Douglas is set to be laid to rest on a date to be advised.

The late is survived by a wife and three children.