JUST IN: Pirate taxi driver arrested for attempted bribery

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A PIRATE taxi driver has been arrested for trying to bribe a police officer at an intercity roadblock with US$5 after he was found with 10 passengers in his Toyota Noah.

The country is on enhanced level 4 lockdown and travelling between cities is banned.

In a Tweet, police said they arrested Tafadzwa Gwangu at a roadblock in Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province.

“Police in Zvimba arrested Tafadzwa Gwangu (30) for bribery. The suspect who was pirating with a Toyota Noah with 10 passengers on board approached a roadblock at the 36km peg along RG Mugabe Road and offered US$ 5 to one of the officers in a bid to bribe him,” Tweeted the police.

Pirate taxis and buses continue to illegally engage in inter-city travel and it has since emerged that some are evading police roadblocks while others are allegedly bribing police officers.

Government decreed that all public transporters in urban centres should be registered under Zupco in order to bring sanity to the transport sector.

Since the beginning of lockdown, only Zupco registered buses and kombis are allowed to transport commuters in terms of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

