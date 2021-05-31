JUST IN: Police arrest gold panner for murder case

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South province are investigating a murder case where a teenage gold panner was struck on the head by his colleague with the back of an axe and three months later, he died from suspected internal head injuries.

Police said the violent attack occurred sometime in February at Maqaqeni panning site in Esigodini, Umzingwane district.

The now deceased Everton Nkatha (16) and Terence Nxumalo (17) both of Esikhoveni area were prospecting for gold.

Matabeleland South police acting spokesperson Assistance Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident and said the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi said while the duo was panning, an altercation ensued. Nxumalo struck Nkatha once on his forehead with the back of an axe.

Nkatha sustained internal injuries and was treated and discharged at Mpilo Central Hospital.

He said Nxumalo was charged with assault while Nkatha kept going to the hospital for routine reviews.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi said last Friday, Nkatha complained of a headache and died at his rural home. His parents filed a police report leading to Nxumalo’s arrest.

Nkatha’s body was ferried to Esigodini District Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to members of the public to desist from violence.

“We are urging members of the public to iron out their misunderstandings amicably rather than taking the law into their own hands. People should also stop using violence as a tool to solve disputes,” said Ass Insp Mkhwananzi. – @waydenaido.